Markets Live: Carnage on D-Street; Sensex crashes over 2000 points; Reliance down over 13%

It's bloodbath in D-Street as markets headed for biggest crash ever. Sensex crashes over 2000 points trading at 35,514.75. Nifty has dropped 573 points at 10,416.45, slipping below 10,500 for the first time since Dec 2018. Fears of heavy foreign funds outflow, as western markets open in some time. Crude suffers a historic 29-year collapse, down 54% in 2020. Sensex & Nifty set for the biggest single-day fall ever in absolute terms. Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live blog.