<p>New Delhi: India needs to pair the newly announced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with targeted export promotion, logistics support and regulatory facilitation to boost exports to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a>, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has said.</p>.<p>In a research note GTRI said that “India remains under-represented in many products where it is a major global exporter and New Zealand is a large importer.”</p>.<p>New Zealand imported goods worth just $711 million from India during 2024-25 against over $10 billion from China and the overall import of $50 billion.</p>.India-New Zealand FTA to ease banking, insurance norms and enable digital payments.<p>India’s exports to New Zealand remain miniscule even in the areas like pharmaceuticals and processed foods where there is ample potential.</p>.<p>Despite strong global competitiveness, India’s export of pharmaceuticals products to New Zealand stood at $75 million in 2024-25, against New Zealand’s total imports of $962 million worth of medicines during the year.</p>.<p>In processed food category India accounted for just $6.5 million or around one-tenth of New Zealand’s $602 million worth of import.</p>.<p>“Data point to under-penetration rather than weak competitiveness, making processed foods, pharma, machinery, electronics, vehicles, aerospace and furniture prime FTA-driven growth areas,” GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.</p>.<p>India is among the world’s largest exporters of refined petroleum products, with global exports of $69.2 billion. New Zealand imports about $6.1 billion worth of these products each year but sources only $2.3 million from India, while China supplies $181 million.</p>.<p>A similar gap exists in aluminium oxide. India exports more than $1.1 billion globally; New Zealand imports $255 million; yet India’s exports to New Zealand amount to just $0.2 million.</p>.<p>India’s global exports of telecom equipment exceed $21.7 billion. New Zealand imports $1.3 billion, but India supplies only $7.6 million, while China exports $707 million.</p>