India needs to pair FTA with logistics to boost exports to New Zealand: GTRI

New Zealand imported goods worth just $711 million from India during 2024-25 against over $10 billion from China and the overall import of $50 billion.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 22:00 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 22:00 IST
