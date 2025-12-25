<p>Seoul: North Korean leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kim-jong-un">Kim Jong Un</a> oversaw test-firing of a long-range surface-to-air missile at a test site near the East Sea on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.</p>.North Korea's Kim visited 11th corps of North Korean military, KCNA says.<p>Kim also oversaw construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine at a different site, KCNA said, without identifying the location and the date of his visit to the yard.</p>