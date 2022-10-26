Markets to remain closed on October 26 for Diwali Balipratipada

India's forex, debt and share markets will remain closed on October 26, Wednesday, on account of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Markets will resume trading on October 27, Thursday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.42 per cent at 17,656.35 at close on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.48 per cent lower to 59,543.96, snapping seven straight sessions of gains.

The rupee closed at 82.7250 against the US dollar.

