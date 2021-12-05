Mcap of 7 of 10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.29 lakh crore

Seven of the top 10 valued companies together added Rs 1,29,047.61 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark gained 589.31 points or 1.03 per cent.

Also Read: Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms erode by over Rs 2.62 lakh crore

While Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the three laggards from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 71,761.59 crore to reach Rs 13,46,325.23 crore. Infosys added Rs 18,693.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,618.96 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 16,082.77 crore to Rs 4,26,753.27 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 12,744.21 crore to Rs 8,38,402.80 crore.

The market capitalization (Mcap) of HDFC climbed Rs 5,393.86 crore to reach Rs 5,01,562.84 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 2,409.65 crore to Rs 4,22,312.62 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited added Rs 1,961.91 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,50,532.73 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled Rs 10,489.77 crore to Rs 3,94,519.78 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 3,686.55 crore to Rs 4,97,353.36 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 2,537.34 crore to Rs 15,27,572.17 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited retained the coveted title of the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: