Mercedes-Benz India launches AMG C 63 Coupe, AMG GT R Coupe

Mercedes-Benz India, on Wednesday, added two models to its high-performance AMG line-up – the AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R Coupe.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, digitally launched the two cars at the company’s Centre of Excellence in Chakan, Pune.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is priced from Rs 1.33 crore and the Mercedes-AMG GT R is priced at Rs 2.48 crore, ex-showroom, all India (except Kerala).

Schwenk said: “With a strong market presence, supported by a wide portfolio of performance cars and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment. Encouraging customer demand for our top-end AMGs emerging both from metro and non-metro markets validates our efforts to introduce new products in the performance segment.”

“Our decision of introducing these two products is aimed at expanding the top of the pyramid performance segment that has witnessed encouraging demand in 2019. We are confident that the AMG C 63 Coupe and the AMG GT R will continue to create momentum and further expand the segment.

“The launch of two new AMGs reiterates our commitment towards introducing the best of products from our global portfolio. We are confident that both these halo products will further enhance the customer excitement created by the AMG GT four-door Coupe, which we launched at the Auto Expo. Mercedes’ product offensive for the Indian market will continue as we keep exciting our customers not only with fascinating products and services, but also with innovative brand experiences,” he added.

Key features of the C 63 Coupe include AMG specific radiator grill, AMG ride control sports suspension, AMG speedshift MCT 9-speed sports transmission, AMG performance exhaust system, lightweight AMG performance 5-twin spoke forged wheels, 12.3-inch display, AMG rear axle locking differential, among others.

When it comes to the GT R, key features include 19"/ 20" AMG forged alloy wheels, carbon fibre exterior, AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system, AMG performance steering wheel in black Dinamica microfibre with top-stitching, AMG ride control suspension, AMG speedshift DCT 7G transmission, among others.

Mercedes-Benz India also announced a Star Ease Maintenance Packages that start at Rs 97,000/ 2 years/ unlimited km.