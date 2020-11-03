Mercedes rolls out first locally manufactured AMG model in India

Mercedes rolls out first locally manufactured AMG model

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said it has commenced the local production of its AMG portfolio in India, and rolled out its first-ever locally made GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe.

The company rolled out AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, tagged at Rs 76.7 lakh (ex-showroom), from its Pune facility on Tuesday.

With this, the company now locally manufactures 11 models from its Pune plant, which has an installed capacity of 20,000 units annually, largest for any luxury carmaker in India.

"Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India's largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. This reiterates our strong commitment for the Indian market and our continuous effort towards creating value for our customers," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

The company is confident that the local production of the AMG will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand of performance motoring enthusiasts, he added.

"The local production of AMG gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market," Schwenk noted.

The model comes with 3 litre V6 biturbo engine, which churns out 390 hp of power, 23 hp more than the previous model, the luxury carmaker said. 

