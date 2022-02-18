Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 18 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 20:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Moderna Inc said on Friday it is developing three new vaccines based on the same technology used for its Covid-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.

The success of Covid-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics targeted at hard-to-treat diseases.

Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

If successful, both companies will compete with GlaxoSmithKline's two-dose vaccine Shingrix, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017.

Shingles typically develops in older adults who were infected with chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. It is characterized by a painful rash that generally clears up within a month.

Moderna's shingles vaccine is being developed to target the varicella-zoster virus.

The company is also developing a cancer vaccine and a shot against the herpes simplex virus-2, which causes genital herpes, a sexually transmitted disease. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moderna
RNA
Vaccine
Business News

What's Brewing

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

PUBG addict hangs self on being denied phone as gift

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

New lizard species named in honour of Indian army

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

'Mithya' series review: Mediocre thriller

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Six NY Fashion Week-approved trends to keep an eye on

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

 