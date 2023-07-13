Ex-SBI chair Mohandas Pai to join Byju's advisory panel

Mohandas Pai, former SBI chair to join Byju's advisory council

The council will mentor Byju's board and its CEO Byju Raveendran on crucial matters, the company said on Thursday. 

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 18:13 ist
Byju's logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

T V Mohandas Pai, an early investor in Byju's, and former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar will join an advisory council at the troubled Indian edtech startup.

Business News
Byju's
T V Mohandas Pai

