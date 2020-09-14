Monsoon Session: Nirmala Sitharaman presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore

Monsoon Session: FM tables first supplementary demands

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise the gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 68,868.33 crore," said the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

The government has also sought Rs 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 includes 54 Grants and 1 Appropriation. 

