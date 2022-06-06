MS Dhoni to be a shareholder & brand ambassador for Garuda Aerospace

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been roped in to be the brand ambassador for Garuda Aerospace, a pioneer in the Indian drone ecosystem.

Dhoni will also be a shareholder in the Chennai-based company whose facility was launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer,” Dhoni said.

Welcoming Dhoni into the family, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said having ‘Mahi Bhai’ as part of his firm is a dream come true.

"Mahi Bhai is the epitome of dedication and I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better,” he said.

Garuda Aerospace has been a pioneer in the Indian drone ecosystem and is on the path to becoming India's 1st ever Drone Unicorn Start-up, Jayaprakash said. The company is equipped with 300 drones & 500 pilots operating in 26 cities.