Nalin Shinghal appointed as BHEL CMD

State-owned engineering and manufacturing enterprise BHEL Tuesday said Nalin Shinghal has been appointed as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

"On his appointment as CMD of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Dr Nalin Shinghal, has assumed charge as CMD of India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise of its kind," BHEL said in a statement.

Prior to joining BHEL, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of Central Electronics Limited (CEL).

Shinghal holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Delhi and PGDM from IIM Calcutta.

He has worked with the Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) in various capacities in Operations, Commercial & Marketing functions and also with PSUs like CONCOR, IRCTC and CEL, in diverse areas. He has also worked with the Long Range Decision Support group of the Ministry of Railways.