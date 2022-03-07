NBCC ties up with NGMA to install Bose statue in Delhi

NBCC inks pact with NGMA to install statue of Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi on March 3, NBCC said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 16:20 ist
A hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) on 'Parakram Diwas', at a programme in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has signed a pact with the National Gallery of Modern Art for installation of grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate here.

NBCC is a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi on March 3, NBCC said in a statement.

National Gallery of Modern Art Director Temsunaro Jamir and NBCC Chief General Manager (Engineer) Pradeep Sharma on behalf of their respective organisations, singed the MoU.

The MoU was signed in the presence of National Gallery of Modern Art Director-General Adwaita Gadnayak.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy business.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
India Gate
National Gallery of Modern Art
NGMA
India News
Business News
NBCC
Subhas Chandra Bose

What's Brewing

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

 