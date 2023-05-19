NCLT junks IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Ent

NCLT rejects IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 11:23 ist
Zee Entertainment. Credit: Reuters Photo

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed IDBI Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment.

More details are awaited. 

NCLT
IDBI bank
ZEE Entertainment
Business News
Insolvency

