NHPC net profit dives 60 pc to Rs 238.68 cr in March quarter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 27 2020
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 18:00 ist

 State-owned hydropower giant NHPC reported over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 238.64 crore in March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 602.91 crore in the fourth quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income was Rs 2,382.36 crore in the period under review, compared to Rs 2,450.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated net profit for 2019-20 stood at Rs 3,324.72 crore, compared to Rs 2,835.79 crore in 2018-19.

The total income of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 10,776.64 crore as against Rs 9,846.81 crore in 2018-19.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday has also recommended a final dividend at the rate of 3.2 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share (Re 0.32 per equity share) for 2019-20, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.18 per equity share for 2019-20 paid in March 2020.

