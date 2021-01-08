Okaya Power gets contract to set up 4,244 EV charging stations from Rajasthan's REIL

Okaya Power on Friday said it has bagged a contract from state-owned Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) for setting up 4,244 multi-standard EV (electric vehicle) charging stations across the country.

This is the second such contract won by the company from REIL in about a year's time, Okaya Power said in a statement.

"REIL, a mini ratna company, has given contract for supply, installation and commissioning of over 4244 multi-standard EV charging stations with CCS, CHAdeMO, Type-2 and Bharat specification protocol across the country," the company said.

The contract is funded by the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, it said.

The company further said last year REIL had given a contract to Okaya for supply, installation and commissioning of over 200 multi standard EV chargers in all metro cities and major highways, starting with Delhi-Jaipur-Agra and Mumbai-Pune.

Okaya EV chargers are compatible with all internationally accepted standards and the company's research and development division works round-the-clock to develop best-in-class product line.

In the statement, Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power said, "We are delighted to be awarded with the DHI-funded contract. Okaya is continuously engaged in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure in the country and has already established its credentials as a trusted partner with several reputed organisations."

Okaya Power Group is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of EV charging stations, lithium ion batteries and lead acid batteries in India.