Ola Cars eyes $2 billion in GMV in 12 months, to hire 10,000 people

Ola Cars - the vehicle commerce platform of the ride-hailing company - will hire 10,000 people as it eyes a market leadership position with USD 2 billion GMV (gross market value) over the next 12 months.

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru-based company had announced the launch of its vehicle commerce platform that enables customers to buy new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola app. The reach of the platform will be scaled to 100 cities by the next year.

The company, in a statement on Thursday, said Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation.

"In the middle of the ongoing festive season, Ola Cars have started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad and will also expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Indore by end of this week, all through the Ola app, to provide customers a reimagined vehicle commerce experience," it added.

Ola Cars said over the next two months, it will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year.

"Ola plans to hire 10,000 new people, as it eyes a market leadership position with USD 2 billion Gross Market Value for its vehicle commerce platform, Ola Cars over the next 12 months," it added.

The company, however, did not disclose the timeline for the recruitment plan. Ola Cars offers facilities such as doorstep test drives and seven-day questions-asked return of a purchased vehicle, the statement noted.

Ola Cars compete with players like Droom, CarDekho, and Cars24, among others.

As part of Ola Cars, Ola is also setting up service centers across the country to provide a dramatically better experience through advanced telematics, AI, and Vision-based systems that ensure high-quality repair work and advanced robotic paint shops will provide paintwork that will match OEM factory finish, as well as the promise of genuine auto parts.

As part of its longer-term plans, Ola will open this platform up for new vehicles from other automotive brands as well.

“With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership, and resale experience. Our 'better than new' buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centres,” Ola Cars Chief Executive Officer Arun Sirdeshmukh said.

