Ola launches electric scooter at starting price of Rs 99,999

Ola Electric has launched their first products, the S1 and S1 Pro at a starting price of Rs 99,999.

The vehicle will be ready to purchase in September and deliveries will begin in October, according to the company.

The Ola S1 has a top speed of 90 Kmph and it can reach 40 Kmph from zero in 3.6 seconds. Its range is 121 Km. It has a peak motor power of 8.5 KW, has a 2.98 KWh battery pack is priced at Rs 99,999 and comes in five colours. The Ola S1 Pro has a top speed of 115 Kmph and can hit the 40 Kmph mark from zero in a mere three seconds. The range is 181 Km and it has a peak motor power of 8.5 KW, 3.97 KWh battery pack is priced at Rs 1,29,999 and comes in 10 colours. The prices are ex-showroom and include FAME II subsidy, but exclude state subsidy.

The S1 has the Normal and Sports riding mode, but the S1 Pro additionally has the Hyper mode. Fast charging can be done to 50 per cent in 18 minutes. With the portable charger the customer will take with the vehicle, the charging time is six hours. The scooter has no key and there are three ways to lock/ unlock it. It can be done via the Ola app, a passcode can be entered on the scooter or the owner’s proximity near the scooter unlocks it and walk away and it locks (via the smartphone). Its operating system (Move OS) has been built by Ola.

The scooters are being produced at a 43-acre facility that has an annual production capacity of 1 million. Once fully completed, the company is looking at a capacity of 10 million at the 500-acre facility.

“We need our people to own mobility solutions. But we can’t have that to be petrol vehicles. Imagine the kind of vehicular pollution today. Imagine that multiplied by five in a decade. The only way out is to accelerate this electric journey that we are on. That is the kind of vision we started our journey at Ola Electric with. It is all about accelerating the journey to a sustainable electric future in mobility. Electrification is the only sustainable solution to vehicular pollution," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

Ever since opening pre-orders, the company has received more than a lakh bookings from 1,000 cities in India.

For the ecosystem to be complete, Ola is also setting up charging infrastructure.

“Charging stations are also happening. We have taken spaces and we are rolling them out. We will have enough in every relevant city by the time deliveries happen. Charging station rollout will follow sales rollout and every city will have the relevant scale when we begin. About 5000 charging points in 100 cities is the goal. We have partnerships and they will get operationalised by the time deliveries start," Aggarwal noted.

