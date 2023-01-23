Pakistan central bank raises key rate to curb inflation

Pakistan's central bank raises key rate by 100 bps to contain inflation

In its last policy meeting in November the bank unexpectedly pushed up the rate by 100 bps to 16%

Reuters
Reuters, Karachi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 18:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pakistan's central bank raised key rate by 100 basis points as expected as it struggles to rein in persistently high inflation.

Eighteen of the 22 economists and market watchers surveyed by Reuters had said there would be a hike -- 14 of them predicted 100 basis points (bps), three expected 200 bps, and one said 150 bps. Four respondents expected rates to remain unchanged.

Also Read | Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up

"The committee found that the 1 per cent increase was inevitable," central bank chief said in his statement.

In its last policy meeting in November the bank unexpectedly pushed up the rate by 100 bps to 16 per cent. It has now raised rates by a total of (625 + today's) bps since January 2022.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Inflation
Business News
Economy

What's Brewing

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

 