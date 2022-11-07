Paytm posts rise in quarterly revenue on surge in loan growth

Digital payments firm Paytm reported a 76 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth.
Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to Rs 1,914 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,086 crore a year earlier.
Consolidated net loss widened to Rs 571 crore from a loss of Rs 473 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
