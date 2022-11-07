Paytm posts 76% jump in second-quarter revenue

Paytm posts rise in quarterly revenue on surge in loan growth

Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to Rs 1,914 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,086 crore a year earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 22:05 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Digital payments firm Paytm reported a 76 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth.

Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to Rs 1,914 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,086 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated net loss widened to Rs 571 crore from a loss of Rs 473 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

Business News
Paytm

