Paytm posts rise in quarterly revenue on surge in loan growth

Digital payments firm Paytm reported a 76 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth.

Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to Rs 1,914 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,086 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated net loss widened to Rs 571 crore from a loss of Rs 473 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.