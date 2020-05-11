Piaggio resumes operations in Baramati

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, has restarted manufacturing at Baramati plants after receiving a permission from the government.

The plants are operational with all safety standards as per the government directions. PVPL has also opened 6 regional offices across India as per the directions of the local authorities.

A nationwide reopening of dealerships has also started with all the care of sanitisation and regulations on the employee attendance. Currently, 135 CV dealerships and 65 two-wheeler dealerships of PVPL have reopened and are functional ensuring PVPL customers have access to the service and warranty extensions the company began offering at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking on the development, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “At PVPL our number one priority is the health and safety of our stakeholders, from our employees, to our customers to our dealers and suppliers. We are taking all the necessary precautions which are required for the safety and well-being of our employees at the factories.

Along with norms of social distancing, sanitising, we are ensuring all guidelines are followed for the health and safety of our workforce while we get back to business and extend the required service to our customers”.

The company plans to ramp up gradually with a minimum workforce of essential employees to start with and then gradually move to full capacity. Committed to the welfare and the safety of its employees, PVPL has initiated various new health, safety and sanitisation measures over the last few weeks over and above the already existing ones.

The company has done mass sanatisation of all the 3 Baramati plants and has also done various renovations to ensure social distancing norms are strictly followed during operations. PVPL is also tracking the health of its employees on a daily basis as per the safety guidelines given by the government.