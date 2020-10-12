Retail inflation in Sept rises to 7.34% from 6.69%

Retail inflation in September rises to 7.34% from 6.69% in August

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2020, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 17:59 ist
Representative image

Retail inflation rose to 7.34 per cent in September, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to government data.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.69 per cent in August. It was 3.99 per cent in September last year.

The rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68 per cent in September compared to 9.05 per cent in August, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while deciding on the key interest rate.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Inflation

What's Brewing

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

 