'RuPay card users can now avail 65% off on purchases'

RuPay card users can avail up to 65% discount on various purchases: NPCI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 26 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 17:55 ist

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday unveiled discounts up to 65 per cent on the purchase of various branded items using RuPay card.

The 'RuPay Festive Carnival' will provide compelling benefits and attractive discounts to RuPay users, aimed at encouraging safe, contactless, and cashless payments, NPCI said in a release.

RuPay cardholders can revel in celebrations by availing attractive offers from not only categories such as health, fitness, education, e-commerce - which are most relevant and significant amid current scenarios - but also from dining and food delivery, shopping, entertainment, wellness, pharmacy, and others.

Customers will be able to avail of discounts ranging from 10-65 per cent on top brands, including Amazon, Swiggy, Samsung, among others.

"We hope Carnival’s attractive benefits and discounts will augment the festive joy among customers in a new way and at the same time drive the adoption of digital and contactless payments on their festive purchases," Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said.

There is a constant endeavor at NPCI for making RuPay the most preferred card among Indian households for all their shopping and day-to-day purchases, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NPCI
RuPay

What's Brewing

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 