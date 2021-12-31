Rupee up 7p to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee gains 7 paise to 74.35 against US dollar in early trade

In the previous session, the rupee surged 29 paise to close at a more than one-month high of 74.42 against the US dollar

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 31 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 11:28 ist
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 96.01. Credit: Reuters Photo

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 74.30 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking gains in domestic equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.35 against the American dollar, then inched higher to 74.30, registering a rise of 12 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee surged 29 paise to close at a more than one-month high of 74.42 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 96.01.

Meanwhile, on the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 446.07 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 58,240.39, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 143.40 points or 0.83 per cent to 17,347.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.39 per cent to USD 79.22 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 986.32 crore, as per exchange data.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Rupee
US dollar
Markets
BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty

What's Brewing

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

Throwing a NYE party at home?

Throwing a NYE party at home?

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

 