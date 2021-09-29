Russia threatens to block YouTube

Russia threatens to block YouTube after suspension of German RT channel

The media regulator accused YouTube of censorship, saying it could be issued with a warning for violating the right to free speech

AFP, Moscow,
  • Sep 29 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 15:06 ist
The video-sharing platform blocked the German-language channel of state broadcaster RT. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Wednesday threatened to restrict access to YouTube after the video-sharing platform blocked the German-language channel of state broadcaster RT.

Also read: YouTube says it pulled down Bolsonaro videos for Covid-19 misinformation

The media regulator accused YouTube of censorship, saying it could be issued with a warning for violating the right to free speech.

"The law provides for measures of full or partial restriction of access" if such warnings are ignored.

