Russia threatens to block YouTube after suspension of German RT channel

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Wednesday threatened to restrict access to YouTube after the video-sharing platform blocked the German-language channel of state broadcaster RT.

The media regulator accused YouTube of censorship, saying it could be issued with a warning for violating the right to free speech.

"The law provides for measures of full or partial restriction of access" if such warnings are ignored.

