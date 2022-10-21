Saudi Arabia defends output cut, says OPEC+ doing right

Saudi Arabia defends output cut, says OPEC+ doing right job for stable market

OPEC+ earlier this month decided to cut crude oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 16:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Friday defended the oil cartel and its partner's decision to cut crude oil production, saying they were doing the right job to secure and stabilise the market.

OPEC+ alliance "is doing the right job", said Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman here.

The minister is on a day-long visit to prepare the ground for Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's trip to India next month.

Also Read — US terms OPEC+ decision on oil production ‘mistake’, says it has favoured Russia

OPEC+ earlier this month decided to cut crude oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, starting in November.

The decisions of OPEC+ are aimed at securing, stabilise and sustaining the markets, he said.

Since the OPEC+ decision on October 5, Dated Brent peaked at $98.775 per barrel on October 7 and was down to $91.35 on Friday.

The visiting minister held discussions with top Indian ministers including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Power Minister RK Singh.

The Saudi Minister said bilateral issues were discussed at the meeting. He however did not elaborate.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Saudi Arabia
OPEC+
OPEC
Business News
Mohammad bin Salman

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 