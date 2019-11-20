Sensex ends 182 pts higher; RIL up 2 pc

Market benchmark Sensex rose 182 points to end near its record peak on Wednesday, led by strong gains in Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

After scaling a lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,816.38, the 30-share index ended 181.94 points or 0.45 per cent, higher at 40,651.64.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed just shy of the 12,000 marks, advancing 59 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 11,999.10.

Reliance Industries led the gains on Sensex, settling 2.47 per cent higher after it touched its life-time high of Rs 1,571.85 (intra-day) after the company's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, announced tariff hikes in the next few weeks.

Among other gainers, Sun Pharma rallied 5.73 per cent, IndusInd Bank 5.50 per cent and Yes Bank jumped 2.65 per cent.

L&T, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, ITC and PowerGrid too ended on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank dropped 1.49 per cent, HDFC fell 0.87 per cent and Tata Steel slipped 0.83 per cent. HUL, SBI and Bharti Airtel too finished with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled significantly lower after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs.

European equities were also trading on a negative note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 71.86 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.11 per cent to USD 60.84 per barrel.