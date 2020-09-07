Sensex ends 60 pts higher, Nifty above 11,350

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex ended 60 points higher after a volatile session on Monday amid mixed cues from global markets.

After swinging 459.18 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index settled 60.05 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,417.23.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 21.20 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 11,355.05.

HUL was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by TCS, ITC, Asian Paints, HDFC, HCL Tech and Nestle India.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and ONGC were among the laggards.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi said the markets started off the week on a mixed note following sluggish Asian market trends as traders took note of rising US-China tensions.

In the afternoon session, however, the markets attempted a comeback led by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC, but failed to hold on to the gains amid lack of direction from global equities due to holiday in the US market, he added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with losses, while Seoul settled with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading a positive note in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.73 per cent lower at USD 41.91 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 21 paise to end at 73.35 against the US dollar.