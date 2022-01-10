Sensex rises 650 points to reclaim 60,000-mark

Sensex rises 650 points to reclaim 60,000-mark, Nifty settles above 18,000

On the Sensex chart, Titan, Maruti, SBI, L&T, HDFC and Kotak Bank emerged as prominent gainers

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 16:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BSE Sensex shot up over 650 points to surge past the 60,000-level while the NSE Nifty settled above 18,000 on Monday as participants showed keen interest in IT and financial shares ahead of the Q3 earnings season.

Starting off on a positive note, the 30-share BSE benchmark hit the day's high of 60,427.36, before ending at 60,395.63, higher by 650.98 points or 1.09 per cent.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed 190.60 points or 1.07 per cent to settle at 18,003.30.

Also Read | Indian rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-year peak

On the Sensex chart, Titan, Maruti, SBI, L&T, HDFC and Kotak Bank emerged as prominent gainers.

In contrast, Wipro, Nestle India, Asian Paints and PowerGrid were among the major laggards.

Analysts said the Q3 corporate results announcements starting this week from the IT majors and HDFC Bank are likely to set the trend for the crucial tech and banking segments.

Elsewhere in Asia, the bourses ended on a subdued note as investors awaitedUS inflation data.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth Rs 496.27 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

