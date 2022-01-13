Sensex rises 85 points; Nifty ends above 18,250

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 6%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 13 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 17:21 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 85 points on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Tata Steel and L&T amid a largely negative trend in global markets.

After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 61,235.30. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 45.45 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,257.80.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping over 6 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, TCS and Infosys.

On the other hand, Wipro, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

"Indian markets opened flat to marginally positive despite negative Asian market peers after higher inflation reading from the US and China's bank lending declined more than expected in December.

"During the afternoon session markets managed to trade in green albeit, with a narrow range," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Hong Kong closed in the green.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude inched up 0.06 per cent to $84.62 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,001.57 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

