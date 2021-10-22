Sensex rises over 200 points to 61,100 in opening trade

Sensex rises over 200 points to 61,100 in opening trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 09:37 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex rose 209.12 points to 61,132.62 in the opening session. Nifty advances 59.85 points to 18,237.95.

More to follow...

