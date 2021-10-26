Sensex opens 300 points higher, above 61,280

Sensex up over 200 in points in opening session, Nifty above 18,200

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 6%, after the software exporter reported a 26% increase in its September quarter

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 26 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 09:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra amid strong quarterly earnings and a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 318.7 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 61,285.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty surged 93.75 points or 0.52 per cent to 18,219.15.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 6 per cent, after the software exporter reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, L&T, ITC and SBI were also trading with gains.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, HUL and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 60,967.05, and Nifty advanced 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to 18,125.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,459.10 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.15 per cent to $85.30 per barrel.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
Business News
Stock Markets
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

Why climate migration is likely to rise in India

Why climate migration is likely to rise in India

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

Statistics are stacking up in favour of Verstappen

T20: Bowling options limited, India must out-bat oppn

T20: Bowling options limited, India must out-bat oppn

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

 