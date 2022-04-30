Shell signs $1.55 billion deal to acquire India's Sprng Energy group

Shell Overseas Investment B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), has signed an agreement with Actis Solenergi Limited (Actis) to acquire 100 per cent of Solenergi Power Private Limited for $1.55 billion and with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies.

Solenergi Power Private Limited is incorporated in Mauritius and is the direct shareholder of the Sprng Energy group of companies in India.

Sprng Energy, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, will retain its existing brand and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within Shell’s Renewables and Energy Solutions Integrated Power business.

The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and is expected to close later this year.

“This deal positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India,” said Wael Sawan, Shell’s Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director in a press release on Friday.

“I believe it will enable Shell to become a leader across the power value chain in a rapidly growing market where electrification on a massive scale and strong demand for renewables are driving the energy transition.”

“Sprng Energy generates cash, has an excellent team, strong and proven development track record and a healthy growth pipeline. Sprng Energy’s strengths can combine with Shell India’s thriving customer-facing gas and downstream businesses to create even more opportunities for growth,” Sawan said.

According to the release, the solar and wind assets Shell acquires through the deal will triple Shell’s present renewable capacity in operation and help deliver its ‘Powering Progress’ strategy.

An important part of the strategy is to develop a best-in-class integrated power business, which will help Shell to reach its target of becoming a profitable net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, the release said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: