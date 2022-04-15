Tata rejigs Air India board; fills key C-suite gaps

Tata Sons moved four Air India executives who held board positions to senior management roles, and filled a few key positions in its C-suite, according to an e-mail sent by Chairman N Chandrasekaran to employees.

Vinod Hejmadi, Amrita Sharan, Meenakshi Malik and R S Sandhu are the executives who won’t be part of the board anymore.

Malik and Sharan will now become advisors to the airline’s chief executive officer whenever that person joins the company. Until then, they will be advisors to the chairman. Air India veteran R S Sandhu will become chief of operations while another longtime employee Vinod Hejmadi will become the chief financial officer, according to the email, which has been seen by DH.

Chandra named Nipun Aggarwal as Air India’s chief commercial officer and Suresh Dutt Tripathi as its chief human resources officer. Former Tata Sons Senior Vice-President Aggarwal replaced Meenakshi Malik, while former Tata Steel Vice-President (HR) Tripathi succeeded Amrita Sharan.

He also appointed former Tata Digital strategic initiatives’ head Satya Ramaswamy as its chief digital and technology officer, and Rajesh Dogra as the head of customer experience and ground handling.

Aviation analyst Rohit Tomar says these appointments were aimed at the longer term.

“It seems that they are looking at 2025 and not immediately what will happen. By 2025, they would look to become profitable. The way the rejig has been done, one person will look after day-to-day activities, while the other would think of the long-term view in line with Tata mindset,” said Caladrius Aero Consulting Managing Partner Tomar.

