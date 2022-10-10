TCS Q2 profit rises 8.4% to Rs 10,431 crore

The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 10 2022, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 17:21 ist
Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The country's largest software services exporter TCS on Monday reported an annualised 8.4 per cent growth in net income at Rs 10,431 crore for the September quarter.

The Tata Group company said its total revenue from services grew at a much faster pace of 18 per cent to touch Rs 54,309 crore in the period under review.

The city-headquartered IT major had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 46,867 crore in the year-ago quarter from which it had earned Rs 9,624 crore net income.

Also Read | IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India: Report

However, its operating margin narrowed by 1.60 percentage points to 24 per cent.

The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest segmental employer.

The TCS scrip closed 1.84 per cent up at Rs 3,121.20 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.34 percent correction in the benchmark Sensex.

