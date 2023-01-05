Akio Toyoda tests Covid +ve, to stay away from events

Toyota chief Akio Toyoda tests positive for Covid, cancels business event attendance

Toyoda had been due at events in Tokyo hosted by Japan's top trade organisations

Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jan 05 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 14:57 ist
Akio Toyoda. Credit: AFP Photo

Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be absent from a series of New Year events to be held by Japanese business lobbies on Thursday, a company spokesperson said.

Toyoda had been due at events in Tokyo hosted by Japan's top trade organisations where business and political leaders including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be in attendance.

The spokesperson said Toyoda gets tested regularly for the coronavirus and declined to comment on his symptoms.

