Triumph Motorcycles offers online bike customisations in India

Iconic British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said its buyers in the country can customise their motorcycles online with accessories of their choice through its website.

Along with offering a wide range of BS-VI compliant motorcycles, Triumph offers an exhaustive range of accessories as well with some of these bikes coming with more than 180 accessories, making each customisation unique for the rider, the company said.

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched a new, improved customisation feature on its website and the new feature will allow riders to customise their motorcycles with a host of accessories of their choice, Triumph India said in a release.

“The new online customisation is our approach towards a phygital business strategy - with technology available at the swipe of a finger. The Triumph online customisation will enable buyers to customise their motorcycle even from their mobile devices giving them a visual of how the machine will look with the chosen accessories," said Shoeb Farooq, Business Head Triumph Motorcycles India.

The wide variety of accessory categories can overwhelm when choosing in-shop, however digitally, it enables riders to try various combinations to know exactly how the motorcycle will look once the customisation is done, he said.

Triumph India has 16 motorcycles in its portfolio ranging from Modern Classics to Adventure motorcycles, including the iconic Rocket 3R and the recently launched Rocket 3GT and all these bikes have a host of accessories that allow riders to customize a bike to suit their needs and taste.

The new configurator set up showcases a 180 degree view of the motorcycle, wherein the rider can add the chosen accessory onto the bike allowing him to get a real time view of the overall product, along with the price of the accessory that will be added, hence giving him an overall cost estimate, the company said.

Apart from this, buyers can also choose the colour of the bike before placing the order, it said adding Triumph also offers 'kits' for motorcycles depending on their genre – customers can choose to see how an entire kit looks on their motorcycle.

Once finalised, buyers can save the customisation and send it to their dealer giving them the opportunity to pick a personally customised bike during delivery, overall making it a hassle-free process, said the release.