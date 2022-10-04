Twitter trading suspended on possible Musk buyout deal

The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday suspended trading of Twitter shares following a Bloomberg report on a possible new takeover offer for the social network by Elon Musk, at the price originally agreed in April.
Twitter's stock had been suspended for a first time for five minutes, then soared 18 per cent before being halted again.
