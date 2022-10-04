Twitter trading suspended on possible Musk buyout deal

Twitter trading suspended on possible Musk buyout deal

Twitter's stock had been suspended for a first time for five minutes, then soared 18 per cent before being halted again

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Oct 04 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 22:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday suspended trading of Twitter shares following a Bloomberg report on a possible new takeover offer for the social network by Elon Musk, at the price originally agreed in April.

New York Stock Exchange
Twitter
Elon Musk
Business News

