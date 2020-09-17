Uber launches Public Transport feature in Hyderabad

Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its Public Transport feature in its app for Hyderabad commuters, in partnership with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro, making it the second Indian city to have the facility.

With the new feature, riders will be able to plan their transit journey with real-time information and end-to-end directions, all within the Uber app, according to a press release from the cab aggregator.

After successfully launching Public Transport in association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in October 2019, Ubers current association with HMRL and L&T Metro will allow riders to plan their commute by reviewing HMRL and Telangana State Road Transport Corporations bus service information.

Ubers Public Transport journey planning feature gives riders a seamless way to view detailed information like the fastest and cheapest routes, real-time schedules, arrival and departure times, estimated price and walking directions to nearby transit stops to make the smartest possible journey choices.

Users will also have the option of customizing their journey by opting for ridesharing modes to help with first/last mile connectivity.

Commenting on the launch,Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said "Following our successful partnership with DMRC, were thrilled to partner with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to launch our Public Transport journey planning feature for powering smart mobility in Hyderabad.

We believe the future of urban transportation is all about the seamless integration of public transit systems and shared mobility solutions.

This enables efficient commute options, saves riders time and money, improves the citys productivity and helps build smarter and more sustainable cities."