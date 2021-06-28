WeWork to provide virtual offices to businesses, individuals

WeWork to provide virtual offices to biz, individuals

Leading coworking player WeWork India on Monday said it will provide virtual offices to business enterprises as well as self-employed individuals.

The Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement that it has launched a new offering -- WeWork Virtual Offices.

"Businesses across the country, as well as self-employed individuals, have a growing need to have a premium office set up for varied purposes that range from communication to registration necessities," the company said.

WeWork will help them with a professional address at a central business district where its 35 workspaces are located, it added.

This virtual office offering has got a good response with over 100 companies setting up their virtual offices in a short span of time, WeWork India said.

For virtual offices, the company will charge Rs 4,500 a month for a 6 months membership, Rs 4,000 for a 12 months membership and Rs 3,000 per month for a 24 months membership.

WeWork India is owned by realty firm Embassy group.

