Whackyverse | Bear Truth

DHNS
DHNS,
  Feb 04 2023, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 07:47 ist

Investors knew he was canny"

Our Gautam Shantilal Adani.

Hindenburg struck,

He ran out of luck.

Whoosh! Where is the money?

Business News
Gautam Adani
Adani Group
Investors

Whackyverse | Bear Truth

