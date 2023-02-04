Investors knew he was canny"
Our Gautam Shantilal Adani.
Hindenburg struck,
He ran out of luck.
Whoosh! Where is the money?
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Bear Truth
Open Sesame | Biz with Adani
Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe
Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days
Lakshya's newest fan is Gavaskar
DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith
Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record
In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille
Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu