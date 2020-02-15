With no AGR dues payment, DoT decides to take penal action against telecom operators

As no company so far has paid AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues despite ending of Friday mid-night deadline, the Department of Telecom has decided to take penal action against telecom operators.

The government will wait till Monday evening. If the companies failed to deposit the money, another round of notices with updated penalty will be sent and other punitive actions as per the licence norms will be taken, said official in Department of Telecom.

Out of the demand notices sent to 15 companies asking them to clear the dues by Friday mid-night as per the Supreme Court order, only Bharti Airtel replied by offering to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the remaining before March 17. "We expect others will respond to our notices by Monday evening," said an official in the DOT.

Telecom operators are bound to pay as per the SC order and the department never gave them any extension. "There will be action against telecom players for delay in payment and the same has been mentioned in the notice and reminders sent to them", said the official.

According to the estimates, telecom operators have to collectively pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore AGR dues to the DOT.

Even public sector companies, that do not sell telecom services, owe the DoT around Rs 2.65 lakh crore, However, these PSUs have the option to approach the court for a legal recourse.

Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL)'s liability is estimated to be around Rs 53,038 crore.