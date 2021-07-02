Zomato seeks CCI nod to buy stake in Grofers India, Hands on Trades

Zomato seeks CCI nod to buy stake in Grofers India, HoT

Zomato aims to buy 9.3% stake in each of Grofers India and HoT

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2021, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 20:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Online food ordering platform Zomato has sought Competition Commission's nod for buying stake in online grocery shopping platform Grofers India and one more entity.

In this regard, a notice has been filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for "the proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3 per cent stake in each of Grofers India and Hands on Trades Pvt Ltd (HoT) along with certain rights in each of the targets (proposed transaction)".

Grofers International is an investment holding company and is the holding company of Grofers India and HoT.

"The proposed transaction will have no impact on the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market in India, in any manner," as per the notice.

