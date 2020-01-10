Zomato to raise $150 mn from investor Ant Financial

India's Zomato is raising $150 million from investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate, at a valuation of $3 billion for the food delivery startup.

Zomato's top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/01632897-9837-44... on Friday that after the funding its stake will drop to about 25.13%. It had a 26.38% stake as of March last year.

The fund infusion comes as Zomato pushes for a bigger market share in the highly competitive Indian food delivery space in a race with rivals such as Tencent-backed Swiggy and Uber's UberEats.

The capital is part of a larger $500 million fundraising that is likely to close in the next two months, the Economic Times newspaper reported https://tech.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/internet/ant-financial-pl..., citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Gurugram-based restaurant aggregator recorded a loss of $294 million in the year to March compared with a loss of $12 million a year earlier as it burnt more cash in its Indian delivery business to grab new customers, unaudited figures from its annual report showed https://zomato.com/blog/annual-report-19.