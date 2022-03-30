CCI conducts antitrust raids on tyre companies Ceat, Apollo, Continental

CCI raids tyre companies Ceat, Apollo, Continental

The case likely relates to an antitrust probe into use of unfair trade practices and rigging bids while supplying tyres for public transport in Haryana

Reuters
  • Mar 30 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 13:26 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock image

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday raided the offices of tyre companies including India's Ceat, Apollo Tyres and Germany's Continental AG in an alleged case of competition law violations, four sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The CCI was conducted these raids across multiple cities, the sources said.

Apollo and Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while calls and messages to Ceat spokespersons went unanswered.

One of the sources said the case relates to an antitrust probe into use of unfair trade practices and rigging bids while supplying tyres for public transport vehicles in Haryana.

Reuters reported in 2020 the CCI was conducting an investigation following a complaint from the Haryana state government.

raids
Competition Commission of India
India News

