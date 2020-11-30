China's November factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years: Official PMI

'China's Nov factory activity grows fastest in 3 years'

Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in November from 51.4 in October

China's November factory activity expanded at the fastest pace since September 2017, keeping the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis solidly on track.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in November from 51.4 in October, data from the national Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to rise slightly to 51.5.

China's vast industrial sector is steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels as pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure expansion and resilient exports propel a recovery.

Industrial output rose more than expected in October, while retail demand continues to rebound.

