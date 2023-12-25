AI is here for your jobs: Paytm lays off 1,000 workers amid automation push

Paytm, the fintech major, has let go of 1,000 employees from its sales, operations, and engineering teams even as the company implemented AI technology to boost efficiency.

In 2021, the company had let go of 500 to 700 workers for non-performance.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, a Paytm spokesperson said "We are transforming our operations with AI-powered automation to drive efficiency, eliminating repetitive tasks and roles to drive efficiency across growth and costs, resulting in a slight reduction in our workforce in operations and marketing. We will be able to save 10-15 per cent in employee costs as AI has delivered more than we expected it to. Additionally, we constantly evaluate cases of non-performance throughout the year."

The individual continued "Insurance and Wealth will be a logical expansion of our platform, in continuation of our focus on the existing businesses. Having shown the strength of our distribution-based business model in loan distribution, we are expanding the same to focus on new businesses to drive scale."

The publication, citing sources, further reported that the layoffs will hit the lending team.

"Their lending business is going very strong, however the team size they employed within was more than 30 per cent of the total employees. They recently shut down small-ticket loans and BNPL services. There is pressure to cut costs", Moneycontrol reported.