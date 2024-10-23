Bajaj Finance shares soar over 5% after Q2 earnings

<p>New Delhi: Shares of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bajaj-finance">Bajaj Finance</a> Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday jumped over 5 per cent after the firm reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,014 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.</p>.<p>The stock surged 5.22 per cent to Rs 7,026.40 on the BSE.</p>.<p>At the NSE, it climbed 5.25 per cent to Rs 7,029.</p>.Bajaj Auto shares tumble over 9% after Q2 earnings.<p>The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms during the morning trade.</p>.<p>The BSE Sensex traded 231.07 points higher at 80,451.79 and the NSE Nifty quoted 41.55 points up at 24,513.65.</p>.<p>The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,551 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.</p>.<p>Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 17,095 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 13,382 crore in the same period a year earlier, BFL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure rose to Rs 11,697 crore, compared to Rs 8,624 crore in the year-ago period. </p>