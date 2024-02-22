BluSmart partners with Tata Power to decarbonise EV charging stations

Electric ride-hailing company BluSmart has signed a multi-year power purchase agreement with Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL) to source green power from the electricity firm, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
As part of an endeavour to turn its operations completely zero-emission, BluSmart will source 30 megawatts of capacity from Tata Power’s 200 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.
The mobility firm will use this to eliminate Scope 2 emissions while powering its existing 4,000 EV chargers across 35 hubs and any future additions to this infrastructure. The company has a fleet of close to 6,000 electric taxis that ply in Bengaluru and Delhi.
“We are paving the path to fully decarbonise mobility at scale and are excited to further cement our alliance with Tata Power as we power our EV charging infrastructure with 100% clean electricity,” said BluSmart co-founder Punit Goyal.
(Published 21 February 2024, 22:08 IST)