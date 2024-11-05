Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Burger King, KFC owners miss results estimates as fast-food spending wanes

Consumers are relying on cheaper, home-cooked meals instead of eating out as fast-food prices have risen over the past year, hurting traffic across the industry.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 13:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 13:49 IST
Business NewsKFCBurger King

Follow us on :

Follow Us