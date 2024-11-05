Burger King, KFC owners miss results estimates as fast-food spending wanes

<p>Burger King parent Restaurant Brands and KFC owner Yum Brands missed market estimates for quarterly results on Tuesday, hit by weak demand in the United States and abroad from budget-stretched customers.</p>.<p>Consumers are relying on cheaper, home-cooked meals instead of eating out as fast-food prices have risen over the past year, hurting traffic across the industry.</p>.Bombay High Court grants interim relief to Burger King in trademark suit against Pune joint of same name.<p>As a result, restaurant operators have turned to aggressive promotions in an attempt to attract value-seeking customers. Burger King and KFC launched $5 value meals to get lower-income customers back into their outlets.</p>.<p>Still, Burger King sales declined 0.7 per cent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a 6.6 per cent rise last year. KFC's same-store sales in the U.S. tumbled 5 per cent, marking the third straight quarter of declines this year.</p>.<p>The companies also joined burger giant McDonald's in flagging weakness in international markets such as the Middle East.</p>.<p>Yum Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, saw worldwide same-store sales decline 2 per cent, while Popeyes parent Restaurant Brands reported a comparable sales rise of only 1.8 per cent for its international segment, compared with 7.7 per cent last year.</p>.<p>Toronto, Canada-based Restaurant Brands earned 93 cents per share on an adjusted basis, missing analysts' estimates of 95 cents, according to data compiled by LSEG. Excluding items, Yum logged a profit of $1.37 per share, missing expectations of $1.41.</p>.<p>U.S.-listed shares of Restaurant Brands were down about 2per cent before the bell on Tuesday, while Yum was flat.</p>